Worst virus fears are realized in poor or war-torn countries

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — For months, experts have warned of nightmare scenarios in which the coronavirus gains a foothold in poor or war-torn countries. Some of those fears are being realized across the developing world. Health workers in Yemen are leaving their posts en masse because of a lack of protective equipment and some hospitals are turning away patients struggling to breathe. Cases are soaring in India and Pakistan, where authorities say nationwide lockdowns are no longer possible. South Africa has the most advanced health system on its continent but is under mounting strain. In Latin America, the pandemic is feeding off poverty, even in countries that imposed early lockdowns.