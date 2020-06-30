134th Delaware County Fair canceled for 2020

WALTON (WBNG)- On Monday night, the Delaware County Fair Board announced they will be canceling the 2020 Delaware County fair.

In a Facebook post, they said it was because of a lack of guidance from New York State with the uncertainty of permits being issued and guidelines recently obtained from the Delaware County Department Public Health.

In a statement the board said,

"We understand the hardship and heartbreak that this will bring to the exhibitors, vendors, and fairgoers that flock to see and participate in our event. We are all in a heightened sense of uncertainty and understand the impact this will have on more than 140 people we employ annually and the economy of Walton and Delaware County as a whole. The Delaware County Fair Board takes pride in providing a safe event for all and, with the challenges COVID 19 brings, it’s obvious we cannot do that."

They continued on to say they hope to be able to hold it again from August 16 to the 21 in 2021.