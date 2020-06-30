2 Indian workers killed in pharmaceutical plant’s gas leak

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — At least two workers were killed and four others sickened by a gas that leaked from a pharmaceutical plant in India. It occurred in an industrial city where another fatal gas leak occurred less than two months ago. Police say firefighters have plugged the leak at the Sainor Life Sciences pharmaceutical company. A leak from a plastics factory in the same city in May left 12 people dead. The latest incident is likely to add more grist to local public demand for closure or shifting of hazardous industries outside city limits.