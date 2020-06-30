2020 MiLB season officially canceled

(WBNG) -- Binghamton Rumble Ponies Owner John Hughes tells 12 News the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has officially been canceled.

"You put your heart and soul into something and to watch it not come to fruition, that hurts a little bit," he told 12 Sports. "It also hurts the fans, who aren't going to be able to come out to games. The emotional toll of all of this is significant on everybody."

The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to start on July 24 and 25.

