Gas explosion at clinic in Iranian capital kills 19

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says an explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has killed 19 people. The state-run IRNA news agency also reported Tuesday that a fire department spokesman says the dead included 15 women and four men. The spokesman says firefighters rescued 20 people. Online videos appear to show more than one explosion and thick black smoke rising from the flames. Deputy Tehran Gov. Hamidreza Goudarzi told state TV that a leak from medical gas tanks in the building was the cause of the explosion and fire.