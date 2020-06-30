TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.30” 40% High 76 (72-78) Wind N 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” Low 58 (56-62) Wind N Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25” 40% High 76 (72-78) Wind N 3-8 mph

We're still stuck with the stacked low over New England. Similar to Monday, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will bump the chance of precipitation up today, and some of the showers will sneak west of I-81. We're still expecting a better chance of showers and thunderstorms east of I-81. We could see a couple showers tonight along with patchy fog.

We'll see a repeat of this forecast Wednesday.

The low will move out, but we'll have a northwest flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Waves riding through this flow will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the forecast. The showers will be scattered with dry time dominating.

We will be warmer and more muggy by Wednesday and into the 4th of July holiday.

