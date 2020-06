Book coming from Dem House counsel on Trump impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Obama administration official and House counsel who helped draft the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump has a book coming out this summer. Norman Eisen’s “A Case for the American People” will be released July 28, Crown announced Tuesday. Eisen served as the ethics czar under President Barack Obama and as counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment process. Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, is calling the book “a detailed behind-the-scenes account of the attempts to bring the President to justice.”