Cab drivers in Madrid protest amid low post-outbreak demand

MADRID (AP) — A swarm of honking taxis has taken over a central Madrid avenue to demand limits on the number of pay-for-ride vehicles in the streets amid a slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish capital’s two main cab drivers’ unions organized Tuesday’s protest. The city’s 16,000-strong taxi fleet was required to go back onto the streets when Spain’s state of emergency over the virus ended on June 21. But unions say that customer demand is 15% of what it was before the pandemic given a sluggish return to regular activity and the absence of many tourists. Taxi drivers complain that ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Cabify are further cutting into their earnings.