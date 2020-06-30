California border region agrees to backpedal on reopening

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — An official says a farming region on California’s border with Mexico has sent hundreds of patients to hospitals outside the area in recent weeks as leaders accept Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to backpedal on reopening its battered economy. Imperial County unveiled a plan that includes closing businesses deemed non-essential and shuttering county parks. The Mexican border city of Mexicali has taken its own measures to combat the virus, including a checkpoint for motorists entering from the U.S. that created a seven-hour backup on the U.S. side on Saturday.