City crews remove some barriers from Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews from Seattle’s transportation department removed some makeshift barriers around the city’s “occupied” protest zone following two fatal shootings in the area. The workers used heavy equipment Tuesday in the area east of downtown. Demonstrators, however, dragged couches and other things to replace the structures that had been removed. Protesters have occupied several blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct for about two weeks after police abandoned the precinct following clashes and standoffs with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. President Trump has called on officials to shut down the area.