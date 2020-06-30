Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have unveiled a plan to address climate change that would set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also would push renewable energy such as wind and solar power and address environmental injustice that harms low-income and minority communities. The plan sets a range of targets, including a 45% reduction by 2030 of greenhouse gas emissions. It would require that new cars by 2035 would emit no greenhouse gases, while heavy-duty trucks would eliminate those emissions by 2040. The new plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.