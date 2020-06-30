Democratic Senate primary reaches finish line in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a weeklong wait, Kentucky Democrats are about to find out who their U.S. Senate nominee will be. Rivals Charles Booker and Amy McGrath are competing to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. The lead switched back and forth between McGrath and Booker as results trickled in since the state’s June 23 primary election. Most voters cast mail-in absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took election officials all week to count and record the votes. County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office.