Golden State Killer admits murders, rapes for life in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer has pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder in exchange for a life sentence instead of a possible death penalty. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent until Monday when he repeatedly uttered the word “guilty” in a hushed voice. He admitted dozens of rapes and other crimes too old to be prosecuted as part of a plea deal sparing him the death penalty. Prosecutors and victims say they don’t believe statements DeAngelo muttered to himself blaming his behavior on an alter ego. Criminologist James Alan Fox, says most serial killers do not have dual personalities or inner voices.