Gov. Cuomo adds 8 states to quarantine list

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee have been added to the list, bringing the total to 14.

Alabama, Arksansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah were previously listed.

Cuomo says the quarantine applies to people who are travelling from states with a positive test rate than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average.