 Skip to Content

Gov. Cuomo adds 8 states to quarantine list

Updated
Last updated today at 12:14 pm
12:12 pm Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Local News, News, Top Stories
Coronavirus GFX 3

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee have been added to the list, bringing the total to 14.

Alabama, Arksansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah were previously listed.

Cuomo says the quarantine applies to people who are travelling from states with a positive test rate than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average.

WBNG

Related Articles

Skip to content