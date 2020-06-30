Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Players like Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond and Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman say they’re opting out of the upcoming 60-game season. The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some older coaches. Major League Baseball is lurching toward a late July start during the coronavirus crisis and it’s clear flexibility will be key. Teams and players are trying to prepare for the season while keeping everyone healthy, which has already proven to be difficult. The Philadelphia Phillies had an outbreak at their spring training facility earlier this month that showed how challenging the task will be.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games after violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The club announced that Santana tested positive Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates. He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.