Keeping the creative spark alive: Nonprofit donates art supplies

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The "Magic Paint Brush Project" or "Life is Washable" hosted a drive through mystery bag giveaway on Tuesday.

The nonprofit organization decided to give away bags full of art supplies and other miscellaneous items that they wont be needing.

They serve special needs families in the community, their mission is to help families engage positively with one another.

"Our mission is to help families engage with each other, so we want to see families just have fun." said Amy Alexander the Assistant Director she continues, "Do a craft with each other, play a game with each other. Thats our main goal -- to have families engage with each other in a positive way."

Life is Washable has been serving the special needs community since 2006.