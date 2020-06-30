Mexican president to visit Trump in US on July 8, 9

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. on July 8 and 9. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the timing of López Obrador’s trip Tuesday, and said more details will be forth coming Wednesday. The trip has proved controversial among many Mexicans because it comes just months before the U.S. elections, and because of Trump’s previous disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants. The trip was meant to celebrate the July 1 implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. However, López Obrador will spend July 1 in Mexico celebrating the second anniversary of his July 1, 2018 election victory.