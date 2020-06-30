Mexico’s legacy airline Aeromexico files for bankruptcy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, says it has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out. The airline said “this legal process will not interrupt the airline’s operations”and that all tickets, reservations and bonus points would continue to be honored. Like many airlines, Aeromexico has been squeezed by a decline in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aeromexico General Director Andrés Conesa said “the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the global economy and travel industry.”