No smoking, drinking or eating as Atlantic City casinos open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers coming back to Atlantic City casinos this week will find a different world: No smoking, no drinking or eating inside. New Jersey Gov, Phil Murphy revealed the bans in a late-night press release Monday that landed like a bombshell in Atlantic City. Already, the Borgata casino scrapped its plans to reopen soon, and others were trying to decide what to do Tuesday. Murphy banned indoor dining, saying crowds weren’t behaving responsibly enough, and tacked on smoking and drinking bans for the casinos, many of which had planned to reopen Thursday for the first time since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.