Pompeo calls Taliban leader amid Russian bounty scandal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the Taliban peace negotiator amid a roiling controversy in Washington over the Russian bounty scandal. There is much debate about when President Donald Trump was told of U.S. intelligence that Russia was paying the Taliban to kill U.S. and NATO soldiers in Afghanistan. According to a Taliban spokesman, the bounty scandal did not come up in the Pompeo video call, which took place late on Monday. The call was meant to press the insurgents on reducing violence in Afghanistan and moving a U.S.-Taliban peace deal forward.