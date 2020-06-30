Protester hit by Iowa governor’s SUV sure it was intentional

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block her vehicle as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protesters who had traveled 90 miles from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren’t allowed into the Tuesday event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor. They gathered to block the governor’s car. Jaylen Cavil told the Des Moines Register that he wasn’t hurt but was shocked. Cavil says, “I 100% think they intentionally hit me.” The state patrol blamed the protester for making contact with the vehicle.