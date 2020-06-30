Report: Bombing wounds Iranian paramilitary commander

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency says a roadside bombing in southeastern Iran has wounded a commander of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard force. The report by the ISNA news agency did not provide further details on the attack except to say the commander’s vehicle had struck the roadside bomb, setting it off. The agency quoted a lawmaker from the Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border where the attack took place, as blaming a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida for allegedly being behind the attack. There was no claim of responsibility for the bombing and ISNA did not identify the wounded Revolutionary Guard commander.