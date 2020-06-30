Southern Tier Tuesdays: St. Anthony’s Food Pantry

(WBNG) -- This week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesday's two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding is the St. Anthony's Food Pantry in Endicott, NY.

The food pantry is an independent organization which relies on both food and monetary donations. Unlike other pantries in the area which only allow clients to come once a month, those in need in the Endwell and Endicott area are able to visit twice a month.

The St. Anthony's Food Pantry is open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

This two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding will help them immensely in the purchase of nutritious food to be distributed to those in need. For more, visit their website here or call 607-429-0041.