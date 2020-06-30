Supreme Court: Booking.com can trademark its name

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says travel website Booking.com can trademark its name, a ruling that also impacts other companies whose name is a generic word followed by “.com.” The high court issued its 8-1 ruling Tuesday. Lower courts had sided with Booking.com, but the Trump administration had appealed to the Supreme Court. Other businesses including Cars.com, Dictionary.com, Newspapers.com and Wine.com said the outcome in the case would affect their ability to trademark their names too.