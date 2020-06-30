Supreme Court’s abortion ruling raises stakes for election

NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights were elated, and foes of abortion dismayed, after the Supreme Court issued its first major abortion ruling since President Donald Trump took office. But the two sides agree on one consequence: The upcoming election is crucial. In a 5-4 decision Monday, the high court struck down a Louisiana law that could restrict access to abortion. It was viewed as a key test of the court’s stance following Trump’s appointments of two conservative justices. Anti-abortion leaders say there’s an urgent need to reelect Trump so he can appoint more conservative justices. Abortion rights activists say it’s crucial to defeat Trump and end Republican control of the Senate.