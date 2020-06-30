Venezuela general accused with Maduro unable to pay attorney

MIAMI (AP) — A former Venezuelan general who was organizing a volunteer army to overthrow Nicolas Maduro says he is unable to afford a legal defense in a U.S. narcotics case that charges him alongside his homeland’s socialist president. Gen. Cliver Alcala surrendered in March to face U.S. accusations that he led with Maduro and two others a narcoterrorist conspiracy that sent 250 metric tons of cocaine a year to the U.S. Alcala maintains his innocence and has been an outspoken critic of Maduro since before fleeing Venezuela in 2018. Alcala’s attorney says his client has no resources. In a Monday letter to the judge overseeing the federal narcotics case, the attorney asks to be appointedAlcala’s at rates normally paid federal defenders. He claims his client has no resources.