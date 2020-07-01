5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. An investigation by the AP and KHN finds that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and by 18% per capita for local health departments. The Trump administration has careered between the president’s attempts to curry favor and friendship with Vladimir Putin and longstanding deep-seated concerns about the Russian president’s intentions. Hong Kong police make their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China’s central government, apprehending at least two protesters.