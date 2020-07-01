8 things to know about SUNY Broome’s reopening plan

8 things to know about SUNY Broome’s reopening planUpdated
TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, SUNY Broome Community College announced the state government has approved its plan for reopening for the fall 2020 semester.
The school plans to have courses online and in-person when classes resume on Aug. 31.
The following are the steps the campus will take to deal with the virus:
- All classrooms, labs, and lecture halls have been assessed to determine the maximum capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines
- Labs that require face-to-face, hands-on learning could be separated into multiple sections allowing for personalized instruction while reducing classroom density
- Depending on the course, some classes will be conducted in a hybrid environment with a combination of in-person and online
- Some courses will be delivered entirely remotely, either through blackboard or other social distance learning formats
- All residence hall bedrooms will be converted to singles, one student per room. All of SUNY Broome's students living arrangements are "suite style", so students will share common spaces within those suites
- Move-in day for the residence halls will be conducted in a staggered, four-day period starting in mid-August. Each student will be screened upon arrival
- Currently, all college staff and students must wear face coverings campus when there is potential for breaching social distance, such as hallways, going across campus and classrooms. Employees must conduct daily self-screening. Contracted employees are to be screened by their employers before coming to campus. Campus visitors are required to comply with the State Executive Order for masks as well.
- All classrooms, labs, campus common areas, and the residence hall will be cleaned and disinfected daily.