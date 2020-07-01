Hong Kong leader calls Beijing’s security law ‘necessary’

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking the anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. Carrie Lam says, “This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability.” A pro-democracy political party organized a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony preceding Lam’s speech. Participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year. The law directly targets some of their actions. Acts of vandalism against government facilities or public transit can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism. Leaders of subversive or other activities violating the law could face life imprisonment.