Businesswoman upsets 5-term congressman in Colorado primary

DENVER (AP) — Businesswoman Lauren Boebert has upset five-term Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District. Boebert is a pistol-packing businesswoman, an ardent defender of gun rights and border wall supporter who wants to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. She will run in November’s general election against Diane Mitsch Bush, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. Boebert accused Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump even though Trump had endorsed Tipton. She made a name for herself after loudly protesting Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ orders to close businesses to fight the coronavirus pandemic.