Danish authorities: No racial motive in man’s slaying

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish authorities say the motive behind the slaying of a biracial man on a Baltic Sea island was a personal relationship gone wrong rather than a racially motivated killing. The 28-year-old victim, who had Danish and African roots, was found in the woods on the island of Bornholm early on June 23. He was still alive, but died hours later. Two brothers in their 20s were detained on the same day on suspicion of murder. Neither the victim nor the suspects were named. Danish prosecutors said Wednesday that investigators looked into the possibility of a racial motive, but felt it didn’t fit the case.