Death Cafes help ease grief, loss in the time of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — So-called Death Cafes are part of a broader “death-positive” movement to encourage more open discussion of grief, trauma and loss. Popularized in 2011, the intimate meetups are held around the world. Many in nearly 100 countries haven’t migrated online in the pandemic, but some have at a time when death talk has never been more prevalent. The global virus toll and the social isolation it has extracted have opened old, unresolved wounds for some. Others attending virtual death cafes are coping with fresh losses from COVID-19. Still more bring metaphorical death to the circles, like the end of friendships, shattered romances, loss of homelands and chronic illness.