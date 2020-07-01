Despite COVID surge, Mexico avoids overwhelmed hospitals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s health system has so far not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, mostly because the country chose early on to invest in expanding hospital beds. Despite recording nearly three times more deaths than health officials initially predicted, beds are widely available in Mexico. Critics say the effort to provide bed space has come at the expense of virus testing, contact tracing and physical distancing, which contributed to high hospital occupancy rates. Mexico’s point person on the pandemic says the government now has nearly 900 designated COVID-19 hospitals around the country. That’s up from 645 in April.