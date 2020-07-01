Fire damages elaborate mansion at seaside park in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — A gaudy mansion that is part of a Buddhist-themed tourist park in a Thai seaside resort city has been seriously damaged by a fire. Police say no one was injured in the blaze at Baan Sukhawadee, which was put under control after four hours. The cause is being investigated. The beachfront property in Pattaya houses gardens, buildings and statues devoted to Chinese and Thai culture and history. It had been closed for several months due to the coronavirus outbreak, but was due to reopen Wednesday.