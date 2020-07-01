German jobless rate edges up in June, millions in furlough

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that Germany’s unemployment rate ticked higher in June. The rise was slower than in the previous two months and extensive use of a government-backed short-time work program kept job losses down. The unadjusted jobless rate, the headine rate in Germany, rose to 6.2% from 6.1% in May. It is up more than a percentage point since March, when it stood at 5.1%. Rises in unemployment in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have been moderate by international standards because employers are making heavy use of short-time work programs that allows them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.