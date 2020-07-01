Health experts slam US deal for large supply of virus drug

LONDON (AP) — Some public health experts are criticizing the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. A senior lecturer at the University of Sussex called the U.S. agreement “disappointing news.” Until now, the California-based Gilead had donated the drug. That ended Tuesday and Gilead has set the price for new shipments. Gilead is allowing generic makers to supply the drug to poor or middle-income countries at much lower prices.