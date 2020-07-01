 Skip to Content

Hirokazu Kore-eda and Catherine Deneuve look for ‘The Truth’

New
5:03 pm National News from the Associated Press

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Catherine Deneuve plays an icon of French cinema in “The Truth.” She even chose her own middle name for her character, but the 76-year-old actress says that she and Fabienne are nothing alike. “The Truth” is a tragicomic portrait of a star in her final act who is juggling a film, the release of her memoirs and a visit from her daughter, played by Juliette Binoche, and son-in-law played by Ethan Hawke. It comes by way of “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda in his first film outside of his native Japan. “The Truth” will be available to rent on demand starting Friday from IFC Films. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content