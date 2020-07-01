Hirokazu Kore-eda and Catherine Deneuve look for ‘The Truth’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Catherine Deneuve plays an icon of French cinema in “The Truth.” She even chose her own middle name for her character, but the 76-year-old actress says that she and Fabienne are nothing alike. “The Truth” is a tragicomic portrait of a star in her final act who is juggling a film, the release of her memoirs and a visit from her daughter, played by Juliette Binoche, and son-in-law played by Ethan Hawke. It comes by way of “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda in his first film outside of his native Japan. “The Truth” will be available to rent on demand starting Friday from IFC Films.