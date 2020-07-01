Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them

Immigration judges say they are being muzzled by the Trump administration and the union that represents them is suing the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest confrontation between the judges and the Justice Department, which oversees U.S. immigration courts. The union’s president says past administrations have allowed judges to speak publicly in their personal capacity to educate the public about the immigration court system. Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor says the new policy prohibits them from talking publicly about the courts or immigration and the lawsuit is seeking to block the policy. Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.