Israeli lawmakers approve phone tracking of virus cases

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has approved a law granting the country’s internal security agency limited authority to use phone surveillance to track coronavirus cases. The move Wednesday comes as the country struggles to contain a second outbreak. The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted 51-38 in favor of granting the Shin Bet power to use phone surveillance to retrace the steps of people infected with COVID-19 and identify others who came in contact with them in the previous two weeks. The law grants the Shin Bet permission to track cell phones for a three-week period on a case-by-case basis and only in instances in which other epidemiological tracking methods are insufficient in determining contact between a patient and other potentially infected persons.