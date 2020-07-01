Mild and muggy today…

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .0-.25” 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind N 3-8 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers. Fog. 0-.05” Low 60 (58-64) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 84 (82-86) Wind N 10-15 mph

We still have the low over New England. Similar to the past few days, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a couple showers tonight along with patchy fog.

The low will weaken, but we'll have a northwest flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Waves riding through this flow, along with warm and muggy conditions, will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the forecast. The showers will be scattered with dry time dominating.

We will be warmer and more muggy by Thursday and into the 4th of July holiday.

