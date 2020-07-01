New Burundi leader hints he’ll take COVID-19 more seriously

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s new president has signaled that his government will take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously than his dead predecessor, calling the virus the country’s “worst enemy” and announcing new screenings. President Evariste Ndayishimiye says the screenings will be launched wherever clusters of cases are suspected, and that soap prices and water bills will be reduced. Predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza died last month of what Burundi’s government called a heart attack. His government had been criticized not taking the pandemic seriously, kicking out the World Health Organization’s country director and expressing the belief that divine protection would largely suffice for protection.