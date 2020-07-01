NYC delays resumption of indoor dining at restaurants

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s delaying the planned resumption of indoor dining at restaurants in the city out of fear it would ignite a spike in coronavirus infections. The mayor said Wednesday he’s concerned that if the city welcomes diners back into the enclosed spaces of its restaurants, it might experience the same surge in illness now being seen in other states. Outdoor dining at restaurants, which started about two weeks ago, can continue. New York City is in the second phase of its reopening plan and is expected to get approval to go to a third phase on July 6.