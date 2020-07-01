 Skip to Content

Pence arrives in Arizona as state hits new virus records

PHOENIX (AP) — A masked Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Arizona as the state broke its own records with skyrocketing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Gov. Doug Ducey, also wearing a mask, greeted Pence with an elbow bump Wednesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The visit by Pence comes as Arizona hit highs in newly reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, emergency room visits and deaths. State health officials reported 4,878 new confirmed cases. Other alarming new highs included 2,876 hospitalizations and 1,289 ER visits for positive or suspected virus infections.

