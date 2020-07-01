Penske Truck Rental helps out with Union-Endicott meal deliveries

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- When schools closed for the year, many districts still provided meals to students.

Many even offered deliveries for those who could not make it to grab-and-go sites.

At Union-Endicott, Kashif Summers, the school community coordinator, knew he wanted to get involved.

"I'm a people person -- I love the kids. They always ask about me. They'll let you know I'm always involved with stuff that has to do with the community and the kids. It's a great feeling to be able to come out and help. I just love to help people -- that's just my niche," he said.

Summers started helping with the deliveries, getting the word out.

Then his friend Dario Mass, who is a branch manager at Penske Truck Rental, asked how he could lend a hand.

"I thought that was great that a business would reach out and say, 'Hey, let's help out the kids, and the community, and whatnot,"' said Summers.

Mass knew he had the resources to make a difference.

"When he mentioned he might need a helping hand one day, we donated a truck and a guy for the helping hour. So it's just a way to give back, as well," said Mass.

For the past few weeks, Mass and Summers have been loading up a Penske truck, making stops around town.

"We usually knock on the door and walk away, continuing the social distancing and whatnot. This way, I'm able to still stay connected with the kids. I can still speak to them from a distance and still let them know I'm around, and they could reach out to me," said Summers.

The deliveries are helping to get the Penske name out into the community.

"Maybe this will encourage other businesses to come out and help and show their support. And in return, the people in the community will show their support to the businesses," said Summers.

But what really matters is helping the kids in the Southern Tier.

"It helps with the values that I was brought up with, a helping hand, especially during this crazy time, it's awesome to give back," said Mass.

The Union-Endicott School District is participating in the summer food service program.

For a list of pick-up locations, head to the district website by clicking here.