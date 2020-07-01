Peruvians fill streets as lockdown ends despite infections

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Blocks-long lines have formed at food markets, bus stops and shopping centers in Peru’s capital as people leave their homes en masse to go to work or shop as a 106-day coronavirus lockdown ends in many parts of the country. For the first time in months, food vendors were out Wednesday offering breakfasts for 50 cents from street carts covered in clear plastic in Lima’s historic center. City workers cleaned statues with jets of water. Peru is still reporting 400 new cases a day. Until recently it had been following international advice for handling the pandemic but the measures failed to prevent one of the world’s worst outbreaks.