Prince Harry addresses institutional racism at Diana Awards

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has spoken about the need to tackle institutional racism in a speech he recorded for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people set up to honor his late mother. In a video message shown in the awards’ virtual ceremony Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.” He added that he was sorry that his generation and its predecessors have not done enough “to right the wrongs of the past.” The speech came on what would have been the 59th birthday of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a Paris car crash in 1997, when Harry was 12.