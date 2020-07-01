Protest vs. Africa’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial shows fears

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A protest against Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial is underway as experts note a worrying level of resistance and misinformation around testing on the continent. The CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance says anti-vaccine sentiment in Africa is “the worst I’ve ever seen” amid misinformation and rumors. The demonstrators in Johannesburg reflect long-running fears among some in Africa over testing drugs on people who don’t understand the risks. They brought up the widely circulated remarks earlier this year by a French expert on testing in Africa that African health officials denounced as “racist” and “disgusting.”