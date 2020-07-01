Seattle cops clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 30 arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Seattle have cleared out protesters and torn down their camping sites in the city’s so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered it cleared. Officers used their bicycles Wednesday morning to herd dozens of protesters so the officers could carry out the order imposed after two fatal shootings at the site in less than two weeks. Seattle police say 32 people were arrested at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. The protesters dispersed several hours after police launched their operation at 5 a.m. The zone was set up following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.