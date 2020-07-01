Trump’s DC July 4th: fireworks and face masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory for Washington on July 4. It also plans to give away as many as 300,000 face masks to those who come down to the National Mall, although they won’t be required to wear them. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday detailed President Donald Trump’s plans for this Saturday’s Independence Day in the nation’s capital, which he says include a mile-long detonation of 10,000 fireworks. Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to host events from the White House south lawn and from the Ellipse. On Friday, Trump attends a separate fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.