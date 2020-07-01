Turkey: Up to 60 migrants feared dead after boat sinks

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says up to 60 migrants may have been trapped in a boat that sank in a lake in eastern Turkey last week. Turkey launched a search-and-rescue mission involving helicopters and boats after the boat carrying migrants across Lake Van was reported missing on June 27 during stormy weather. So far rescue teams have recovered six bodies. A total of 11 other people have detained in connection with the incident. HaberTurk television said the migrants are believed to be from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.